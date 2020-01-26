Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Continuity and stability in SA rugby — at last Lukhanyo Am's elevation to the leadership of the Sharks is richly deserved as he commands respect BL PREMIUM

The Sharks announcement that Lukhanyo Am will lead them, and the confirmation from SA Rugby that there will for once be continuity in the Springbok coaching staff at the start of a new four-year Rugby World Cup cycle, are both perfect notes with which to start the 2020 season.

There’s never been doubt that Am is a capable player, but it was at the Rugby World Cup that his star really started to shine and confirm him as one of the senior players who will command respect from his peers as well as the wider rugby public.