Stormers’ coach takes an optimistic view of Super Rugby chances

Stormers’ new coach John Dobson knows how to win trophies. He has won two titles with the Western Province under-21 side and at senior level in the Vodacom Cup (2012) and Currie Cup (2017). But now comes the acid test of his credentials, which is coaching at Super Rugby level for the first time.

Dobson, who started his coaching career with the Ikey Tigers in the 2008 Varsity Cup, will not want to be reminded of how poorly the team performed last season under his predecessor Robbie Fleck. The Capetonians, finalists in 2010 — where they lost to the Bulls — finished last on the SA Conference in 2019 and 10th overall, winning seven of 16 games.

Dobson will feel the 2020 campaign will deliver far better returns with so many World-Cup-winning Springboks to call on. There is captain Siya Kolisi and fellow loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit (SA and world rugby player of the year), hooker Bongi Mbonambi, props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, plus scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

“First, it’s an enormous honour to coach the Stormers. I was there at their first game in 1998, so I’m looking forward to it very much. It’s a privilege to coach teams I grew up watching in the region. You’ve got to pinch yourself,” said Dobson.

“Hopefully the Stormers will do well in Super Rugby. I’m optimistic for a few reasons. We’ve got a reasonable draw; we’re not travelling too early. I think seven of our first 10 games are at home. We then obviously have some momentum with the World-Cup-winning Springboks we’ve managed to retain, which is great.”

The Stormers kick off their campaign against the Hurricanes at Newlands on Saturday.

“It’s an incredible achievement by Western Province Rugby to retain those Boks, and they obviously bring huge belief, experience and knowledge of winning into the group.”

Dobson said the World Cup Boks have been given some slack in the preseason after what he called “a very intense and powerful experience. So we have to play a little bit of catch-up there”.

It is also the last season at Newlands, the “grand old lady of SA rugby” before the move to Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

“I know the guys will have mixed emotions about the future, but like anything, it is sad for us to say goodbye. But the emotions can serve you in a positive way. I think we have a great pack and we’ve got some really exciting backs, so it looks like a classic old-fashioned sort of WP and Stormers team. Hopefully, we can use our forward power to get us some momentum and space for our backs.”

Dobson reportedly has a performance clause in his contract which requires him to qualify for the Super Rugby quarterfinals. He can start the ball rolling by dishing out a beating to the Hurricanes, who finished fourth overall last season with a record of 12 wins, one draw and three losses.

They were narrowly beaten in the semifinals by the Crusaders in an all-New Zealand affair, with the Crusaders lifting the trophy for a record-breaking 10th time.