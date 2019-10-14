Sport / Rugby

Kolbe and Jantjies fit to face Japan in quarterfinal

Both players have overcome minor injuries as coach admits hosts have improved

14 October 2019 - 14:03 Liam Del Carme
In this file photo taken on October 4, 2019, South Africa's wing Cheslin Kolbe (L) runs to score a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Italy at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP
Tokyo — Cheslin Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies will both line up when the Springboks play Japan in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

The players were carrying minor injuries that have cleared up and the two will be a crucial part of the Boks’ attacking plays against the quick-tempo Japanese.

Japan have not just dazzled with their superb handling but they have fronted up too‚ drawing the sting from Ireland and Scotland’s bigger forwards. They have also been adaptable‚ a point Erasmus was keen to emphasise on Monday.

“They are varying their game. They only kicked eight times against Scotland but earlier against Samoa 32 times. Against Ireland they had a ball-in-hand approach. Tony Brown and Jamie Joseph analyse very well. It is going to be a tactical challenge‚” the Bok coach said.

By kicking so little against Scotland‚ Japan showed their confidence in possession but it may also be due to conditions being less humid than they were in September, making the ball less greasy.

Erasmus was in no doubt that Japan are an improved team from the one the Boks easily beat 41-7 in the first week in September. In fact‚ watching the hosts dismantle Ireland and Scotland in the pool stages may have left Erasmus with the nagging feeling that maybe Japan head coach Joseph had been keeping his powder dry in that friendly.

Had they beaten the Boks‚ it would have put Ireland on high alert in their pool match.

“They have‚” said Erasmus when asked if he thought Japan had improved. “I think we have improved too since our first game against the All Blacks. I think we are in for a great contest.”

The coach admitted the warm-up game was played without any real pressure. “It will be interesting to see how both teams handle the pressure.”

It was inevitable the coach was going to be asked about the Springboks’ defeat to Japan at the 2015 World Cup. Erasmus is comfortable his players have got that game out of their system.

“The reason for that warm-up game was to erase the Brighton game‚ so that if we play them in a play-off game that game hopefully does not get mentioned again‚” he said. “It is one-all now. Now we go into the quarterfinals against a really tough team.”

