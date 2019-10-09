Sport / Rugby

Snyman’s barnstormer advances his cause as Boks enter quarters

Giant second rower scoops man of the match award as SA enjoy 66-7 victory over Canada

09 October 2019 - 15:47 Liam Del Carme
South Africa's RG Snyman in action during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Canada at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 8, 2019 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. Picture: ASHLEY WETERN / MB MEDIA / GETTY IMAGES
South Africa's RG Snyman in action during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Canada at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 8, 2019 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. Picture: ASHLEY WETERN / MB MEDIA / GETTY IMAGES

RG Snyman put aside personal ambition and briefly spoke on behalf of the collective after his starring role in the second row in the Springboks’ victory over Canada.

The Boks beat Canada 66-7 in a pool B match at the Rugby World Cup with the man mountain second rower scooping the man-of-the-match award.

Asked whether he did enough to get noticed by coach Rassie Erasmus for possible inclusion in the starting team for the knockout stages‚ Snyman was coy.

“All of us just do our own job and that is the way we go.”

As the tallest Springbok in the squad at 2.07m the rampaging Snyman was hard to miss.

After ghosting into gaps he carried the ball with gusto while his one-handed offload often found a teammate running a good support line.

“It’s something else, but I do enjoy it and I must say well done to Elton [Jantjies] for putting me in the hole‚” said Snyman.

“I put some work in‚” he said about honing his skills to offload in the tackle. “It is something I always try and improve‚” he said before conceding that holding the ball in one hand has its drawbacks. “It also makes you more vulnerable to lose the ball.”

Erasmus praised Snyman’s performance but reminded that this was a good performance against a 14-man Canada.

“It was a good performance for the whole team. I think there are also a couple of things to work on going forward‚” said Snyman.

“We couldn’t get our maul going‚” he said about the Boks’ inability to match Canada in the line-out. “They defended really well‚ especially with one man down. That is something we need to get better at.”

He was also disappointed the Boks lost their shape in the second half. “The game got a bit loose in the second half. They capitalised on it a bit. Also‚ [we conceded] a couple of penalties in the second half.”

There were mitigating circumstances for playing with less conviction in the second half.

“It was more difficult‚” said Snyman when asked whether the ball was easier to handle than in previous matches.

“Playing under the roof the ball was more slippery as you saw in the second half. Things came off for us [in the first half]. It showed and it was fun being out there.”

Rassie maintains pecking order despite Reinach’s hat-trick

Bok coach says he’s fortunate to have three quality scrumhalves
Sport
22 hours ago

Springboks ‘had a lot of fun’ in destruction of Canada in Kobe

The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half-hour, and Canada’s woes deepened before halftime when replacement lock Josh Larsen was shown a red ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks not taking chances against desperate Italy in ‘do-or-die’ game

The Kiwis are expected to field their strongest possible selection against the ambitious Italians
Sport
1 day ago

‘Pooper’-lite Aussies ring changes for Georgia clash

Australia coach Michael Cheika rests captain Michael Hooper as he eyes a World Cup quarterfinal against England or France
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

US romp can’t hide Argentine frustration

Sport / Rugby

It’s sink or swim for Scots against Japan amid typhoon threat

Sport / Rugby

Rassie maintains pecking order despite Reinach’s hat-trick

Sport / Rugby

Fiji coach denounces northern hemisphere self-interest

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.