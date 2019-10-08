Sport / Rugby

Rassie maintains pecking order despite Reinach’s hat-trick

Bok coach says he’s fortunate to have three quality scrumhalves

08 October 2019 - 18:25 Liam Del Carme
South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores a try. Picture: REUTERS / REBECCA NADEN
South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores a try. Picture: REUTERS / REBECCA NADEN

Kobe — Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach was blissfully unaware he had rewritten the Rugby World Cup (RWC) record books by the time he walked off the field after the team’s 66-7 win over Canada on Tuesday.

“No‚ not at all until I came off the pitch. I was just happy with the tries‚” said Reinach, who completed the fastest RWC hat-trick in the game. By the 22nd minute, he had crossed the tryline three times to strike off the record books Wallaby Chris Latham’s hat-trick that came inside 25 minutes against Namibia in 2003.

With his hat-trick coming so early, he would have been forgiven for envisaging another visit to the Canadians’ in-goal area.

“I was trying to get my heart rate down, so I wasn’t counting on anything. I was just trying to get my breath and get back playing‚” Reinach said.

The try-scoring bounty came as a slight surprise to the player, who stressed he just wants to perform the basics well. He tried to divert attention from his performance.

“If you look at the team we put out, stuff will happen on the field. People have their circus tricks. I just focused on what I need to do and do it well‚” he said.

“We went into the game to play the way we want to play going forward. We delivered that quite well in the first half. I think we let it slip a bit. The ball went down a few times and we took the opportunities we had.”

He did‚ however‚ take some lessons from the training field into battle. His first try was a scintillating long-range effort in which he scythed through a gap‚ chipped and splendidly gathered, tapping into a gene pool well endowed with speed.

“At training it happened once or twice where taking the outside gap didn’t work‚” he explained his thought process in the moment. “So I tried the chip instead.”

Reinach, who has had little game time‚ was withdrawn from the action in the 51st minute‚ making way for Herschel Jantjies.

“I’m happy with how the game went. The whole team played unbelievably well‚” he said about his performance.

The timing of his substitution is a clear indication coach Rassie Erasmus’s scrumhalf pecking order remains intact: Faf de Klerk‚ Jantjies‚ then Reinach.

“Everyone knows he’s an X-factor player‚” said Erasmus. “I knew his dad well and we all know when he sniffs an opportunity and space he’s got exceptional speed. He is a guy who didn’t get a lot of game time so far with us‚ especially since I’ve been the coach.

“In the build-up to the RWC he wasn’t part of the squad in the Rugby Championships. He is opportunistic.

“We are fortunate to have three scrumhalves of quality. We have spread the workload pretty nicely now among them. Luckily we have no injuries.”

Springboks ‘had a lot of fun’ in destruction of Canada in Kobe

The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half-hour, and Canada’s woes deepened before halftime when replacement lock Josh Larsen was shown a red ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Fiji coach denounces northern hemisphere self-interest

John McKee is annoyed Nations Championship proposal was blocked and calls for more global competitions
Sport
5 hours ago

Temperature expected to rise under the roof when Boks take on Canada

The teams have come to blows before, and the stadium will be sticky on Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks not taking chances against desperate Italy in ‘do-or-die’ game

The Kiwis are expected to field their strongest possible selection against the ambitious Italians
Sport
5 hours ago

England ignore France’s Six Nations thrashing as new-look Blues loom

Pool C game on Saturday marks the first time the two teams have clashed before the knockout stage at a Rugby World Cup
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Reinach in hat-trick mood as Boks demolish Canada

Sport / Rugby

‘Pooper’-lite Aussies ring changes for Georgia clash

Sport / Rugby

Springboks not thinking about Japan just yet, says assistant coach

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Rassie’s melodramatic methods can help propel Boks to the top

Opinion / Columnists

Bok coach’s ultimatum: in-form players to get the nod

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.