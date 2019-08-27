Herschel Jantjies tried his best to hide his broad grin on Monday when it was announced he would be part of the 31-man Springbok squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He is the most junior of the national team players, which may explain why he was so happy — besides the fact he was the first player to be called on stage when the squad was revealed in Randburg.

Jantjies’s Test debut against Australia in July was an exciting one, in which he scored two tries. He also scored the match-tying try against the All Blacks in Wellington a week later.

A lot has happened in a short time for Jantjies‚ and while he has allowed being elected to sink in‚ he is not taking it for granted.

“I won’t say I was shocked‚ but it definitely was a surprise.

“At the beginning of the year‚ I didn’t think I’d be standing here and being interviewed by you guys having been selected for the World Cup squad‚” Jantjies said.

“I started to think about it the first time I was invited to the camp. I think then things started to snowball from there.

“If you come into a set-up where everyone is a level above you‚ you strive to be at that level. I want to be at that level.”

Jantjies may have been educated at Paul Roos Gymnasium‚ but he is from Kylemore‚ 11km from Stellenbosch.

Paul Roos has produced more Springboks than any other school and has four representatives in the Rugby World Cup squad.

Jantjies‚ who is one of three scrumhalves in the squad‚ said he wants to be an inspiration to others.

“Kylemore is a small place‚ a small community but a close one. It’s not the best environment for a young kid to grow up, but there’s some good stuff coming out of the place.

“If I can put some hope into youngsters‚ then it’s mission achieved for me. There were a lot of people at my home before I came up to Johannesburg,” Jantjies said.

“If you have a vision‚ you believe in it‚ put your heart and your soul into it‚ you can actually achieve it.

“It won’t be easy, and I didn’t have it easy. There are guys that make it straight out of school and there are guys who go on to play 110 games for the Springboks.

“I aspire to be one of those guys who play many Tests and not one of those who just went to a World Cup.

“I want to make myself‚ the people of SA and my parents proud.”