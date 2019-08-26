Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Erasmus and Nienaber’s World Cup exposure give Boks edge over forerunners Apart from the frayed nerves of teams and players, many others are hit by the tension that makes the quarterfinal particularly seem so different to any other rugby match BL PREMIUM

A slightly panicked call from a travel agent organising travel and accommodation for the Rugby World Cup in Japan brought a reminder of just how brutal the competition is, as well as a gentle prod about something the Springboks have now but have rarely had in the past.

“I’ve just thought of something — in the event of the Springboks getting blown out in the quarterfinal, are you going to stay on at the tournament?”