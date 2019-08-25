Sport / Rugby

Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B sample to be tested after failed doping test

Springbok wing denies taking any prohibited substance to enhance his performance

25 August 2019 - 18:44 Craig Ray
Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: REUTERS
Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: REUTERS

Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B sample after a positive drugs test will be done on Tuesday and the findings should be public by the end of the week.

The SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed the timeline to Business Day but declined to comment on the nature of the banned substance found in Dyantyi’s system.

“We will only comment when the outcome of the B sample has been analysed and returned to us‚” said Saids CEO Khalid Galant.

SA Rugby also declined to comment until after the outcome of the B sample.

On Saturday Dyantyi admitted to failing a doping test‚ which was conducted on July 2 at a Springbok training camp.

The 24-year-old wing‚ who was the 2018 world rugby breakthrough player of the year‚ claimed his innocence in a statement released via his agent.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance‚ intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play‚” Dyantyi said.

“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them‚ we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks‚ my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.”

Injured Springboks likely to miss the World Cup

Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ Warren Whiteley‚ Damian Willemse and Marcell Coetzee remain on the bench as coach prepares to announce squad
Sport
6 days ago

How the Boks shook the rugby world

Coach Erasmus has turned the Springboks from laughing stock to World Cup contenders
Sport
2 weeks ago

Whiteley gives Kolisi World Cup thumbs-ups

Former captain believes flanker will start as skipper after good showing against Argentina
Sport
3 days ago

Rassie will not be judged on Bok performance at the World Cup, says SA Rugby boss

There will be no pressure on the national team coach, says Mark Alexander
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Whiteley gives Kolisi World Cup thumbs-ups

Sport / Rugby

Rassie will not be judged on Bok performance at the World Cup, says SA Rugby ...

Sport / Rugby

Contracting uncertainty at WP forces coach Dobson’s hand

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.