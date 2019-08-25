Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B sample after a positive drugs test will be done on Tuesday and the findings should be public by the end of the week.

The SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed the timeline to Business Day but declined to comment on the nature of the banned substance found in Dyantyi’s system.

“We will only comment when the outcome of the B sample has been analysed and returned to us‚” said Saids CEO Khalid Galant.

SA Rugby also declined to comment until after the outcome of the B sample.

On Saturday Dyantyi admitted to failing a doping test‚ which was conducted on July 2 at a Springbok training camp.

The 24-year-old wing‚ who was the 2018 world rugby breakthrough player of the year‚ claimed his innocence in a statement released via his agent.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance‚ intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play‚” Dyantyi said.

“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them‚ we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks‚ my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.”