All eyes may be on the World Cup, but the significance of the Rugby Championship Test between SA and New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday will not be lost on the coaches.

The fact that the stadium has been sold out is one thing‚ but this is probably the only time this season these teams can feel each other out at full strength and they know it.

The teams they fielded in their wins against Australia and Argentina were good‚ but not their full strength sides.

Saturday’s game will be the 98th encounter between the sides since 1921‚ 58 of which have been won by New Zealand with three draws.

That says a lot about New Zealand’s dominance‚ coupled with the fact that they have not relinquished the Rugby Championship since 2009.

There is that carrot for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and the much needed momentum ahead of the September 21 World Cup game in Yokohama.

Clear message

Erasmus has been smart enough not to look that far ahead‚ but with the selection of what looks like his strongest team‚ there is a clear message that he wants his team to win this game and let the rest of the World Cup build-up take care of itself.

Winning consecutive matches against New Zealand in New Zealand is easier said than done.

In the past 25 years‚ only three teams; France in 1994‚ Australia (2000 and 2001) and SA (2008 and 2009) have beaten New Zealand in consecutive Tests at home.