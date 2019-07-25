Companies COMPANY COMMENT Awaiting the next move in the M&R takeover saga The post-mortems over the Aton deal are already underway, but the Competition Tribunal may yet have the final word BL PREMIUM

It’s impossible to know exactly how opposed the Murray & Roberts (M&R) board was to the Aton merger. Impossible to know whether its remarkably vigorous defence against the German firm’s bid was merely an attempt to extract a higher offer price or whether it believed the company had better long-term prospects as a standalone.

Similarly, it’s impossible to know the extent to which the M&R shareholders, other than Aton, who turned up in record numbers for various extraordinary shareholder meetings, were fundamentally opposed to an Aton takeover or merely wanted more money.