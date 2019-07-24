The Springboks and All Blacks will be hoping Saturday’s Test in Wellington will be the first of three‚ and not the scheduled two‚ remaining in 2019.

On Saturday the Boks and All Blacks meet for the 98th time in the 98th year since they first clashed in Dunedin in 1921. And in September the two rugby heavyweights meet in their opening games of Rugby World Cup at the National Stadium in Yokohama. That will be clash number 99.

Given that SA and NZ are in the same World Cup pool, they cannot meet again until the final‚ if both progress that far. But it would be fitting should the 100th clash between two sides that have won five of the eight World Cups be a World Cup final.

There will be many hurdles to clear to make that possibility a reality in Japan in November. So right now all eyes are on Wellington, where the Boks are aiming to make it back-to-back wins at the Cake Tin.

In 2018, they produced a titanic defensive display in the final quarter of their Rugby Championship clash to beat the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington. It was one of the finest Tests of the 96 played between the sides at that stage‚ which produced 11 tries on the night. The result gave the rest of the rugby world a little hope.

Until then the All Blacks were all but invincible at home. Their only home loss in nearly a decade was to the composite British & Irish Lions in 2017. And on that occasion the All Blacks played with 14 men for more than half the match after Sonny Bill Williams was red-carded.

The Boks’ win, and the performance they delivered‚ put a dent in the All Blacks’ aura of invincibility, coming eight months after they lost to Ireland in Dublin. If the Boks can repeat the result in Wellington this weekend‚ it will add to the growing confidence of not only SA‚ but that of Ireland‚ Wales and England.

Coach Steve Hansen is in the final stretch of his unprecedented eight-year stint as All Black mentor‚ but the desire to win is undiminished, despite a record that is unlikely to be matched.

Hansen will bring up his century as All Black coach during 2019 having taken over from Graham Henry in 2012. Of the 97 times he has led the team they have won 86 times (88.7%) and lost just eight matches with three draws.

To put that in context‚ in the same period the Boks have had three coaches‚ played 88 Tests‚ won 51 (58%) and lost 33 with four draws. Australia have played 99 Tests‚ won 49 (49.5%)‚ lost 46 and drawn four, while going through three head coaches in that time.

One of those rare All Black losses was 2018’s Bok clash in Wellington. It must have hurt, but Hansen said this weekend’s return fixture was not about revenge.

“Revenge? We are not into that‚” he said. “I guess it will give whoever wins a little confidence going into the World Cup. But it won’t mean whoever wins this one will automatically win the one in the World Cup. Even then, whoever wins that game it doesn’t mean the other team is knocked out‚ either.

“In the big scheme it allows everyone to have a wee look at each other and feel each other out. But I don’t think it’s going to affect the World Cup‚ no.”