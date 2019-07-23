Sport / Rugby

Boks clash is no World Cup preview, says All Blacks coach

Winners on Saturday will get bit of confidence for World Cup, says Steve Hansen

23 July 2019 - 14:38 Ian Ransom
Steve Hansen head coach of the All Blacks. Picture: MARCELO ENDELLI / GETTY IMAGES
Steve Hansen head coach of the All Blacks. Picture: MARCELO ENDELLI / GETTY IMAGES

Wellington — New Zealand’s Rugby Championship clash against SA on Saturday will have few implications for the World Cup beyond giving the winner a bit of confidence, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

Both sides, who meet in the opening round of the World Cup in Japan, are expected to field strong lineups for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium, having rested players for the opening round of the southern hemisphere tournament.

The All Blacks rested a number of Crusaders players from their 20-16 win away to Argentina, while Rassie Erasmus picked a veritable B-team for the Springboks’ 35-17 win over Australia.

The match may be decisive in the abridged Rugby Championship, but Hansen saw little impact beyond that.

“I guess it will give whoever wins it a little confidence going into the World Cup, but it won’t mean whoever wins this one will automatically win the one in the World Cup,” Hansen told local media in Wellington. “Even then whoever wins that game, it doesn’t mean the other team is knocked out either.

“In the big scheme it [allows] everyone to have a wee look at each other and feel each other out, but I don’t think it’s going to affect the World Cup, no.”

SA pulled off a stunning 36-34 upset of the All Blacks in Wellington in 2018’s Rugby Championship, the Springboks’ first away defeat of the New Zealanders since 2009. It was Hansen’s first loss in the Rugby Championship since a 27-19 loss to Australia in 2015 and announced Erasmus’s previously unfancied side as a genuine World Cup force.

Hansen can call on several hundred caps of Test experience with players including regular captain Kieran Read and lock Sam Whitelock fresh after missing the opener against Argentina.

However, the coach was pleased with the way a number of his fringe players performed against Argentina and he offered no clues as to the make-up of his side for Saturday.

“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge before we name the next squad,” he said. “A lot of things will be becoming a lot clearer, most of [the new players] have done themselves no harm at all.” 

Reuters

Proudfoot points out why Saturday’s All Blacks-Bok showdown is so important

Two nations may have one eye on World Cup but Wellington game must be approached with respect
Sport
1 hour ago

Frans Steyn returns with less hair, more wisdom — and lashings of love for Boks

Mature and wiser utility back is ready to fight for a spot in the World Cup squad
Sport
21 hours ago

Why Francois Louw says Bok newcomer Herschel Jantjies looks the part

'To perform the way he did in his first game was phenomenal'
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back at training

Sport / Rugby

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus shifts focus to All Blacks showdown

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Only Martians would bet on high-flying Boks beating Kiwis

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.