Australia are not as formidable as New Zealand‚ but over the years have proven to be a team the Springboks have consistently battled to put away.

Ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash between SA and Australia at Ellis Park‚ Bok utility back Jesse Kriel said they were aware of the need to be clinical against the Wallabies.

“The great thing is that we’ve had three weeks where we’ve worked on our conditioning‚ everyone has got a good baseline so that won’t be a problem going into the Test match‚” Kriel said.

“Something that’s also important is that in Test matches‚ it’s about who makes the least mistakes. We’ll be going into the game hoping to execute as well as we can and hopefully that leads into getting a good result.”

Australia do not have a good record in Johannesburg and on the Highveld in particular.

Kriel‚ whose Test debut came against Australia four years ago when he scored in Brisbane‚ knows Australia cannot be taken lightly and can trouble the best.

While there is the significance to how the Springboks will line up‚ there is the added importance of how they will play. Entertaining rugby‚ it is said‚ does not win trophies‚ but Australia tend to run out of air when they play on the Highveld.

Last week coach Rassie Erasmus said the bulk of his key players would travel early to Wellington for next week's game against New Zealand. Selection then could influence how the Boks play against Australia this week..

Kriel said they have good plans in place for the game on Saturday.

“We’ve got a good plan and our management has also given us a good plan that we’ve bought into. The main focus is the World Cup and going into each game the plans change. But we want to go out and win Test matches.

“We know it’s not Super Rugby and we can’t run every ball from the 22‚” Kriel said. “Teams are better‚ defences are better and teams punish you more when you make mistakes. We’ll be going into the game with a Test-match mentality while attacking space at the same time.”