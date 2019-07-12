Opinion / Columnists WE GO AGAIN KEVIN MCCALLUM: When James Small was in the room, the big wheel turned The maverick rugby player was SA’s rock star, yet a kind and generous man — and he knew how to make an entrance BL PREMIUM

On the bus to Ellis Park on June 24 1995, James Small put in his earphones and pushed play on his Walkman. Hymn of the Big Wheel is the last song on the 1991 album Blue Lines by Massive Attack.