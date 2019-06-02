Injury curse continues to beset Warren Whiteley ahead of 2019 rugby World Cup

Cape Town — Former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley faces a race against time to be ready for the 2019 World Cup as he admitted he will be sidelined for at least another two months with the knee injury he sustained in April.

The 31-year-old, who has been beset with injuries since he was named SA captain two years ago, suffered the injury during a match against the Chiefs in April. He said it is taking longer than expected to heal.

Initially the loose forward had been expected to return for the last part of Super Rugby’s regular season as the Lions seek a playoff place but those hopes have been dashed.

“I’m not 100% sure how long I’ll be out for, but we’re looking at about two months,” Whiteley, who also missed the early part of the Super Rugby season with a pectoral muscle tear, told the Rapport newspaper on Sunday.

“I’ll take my time to ensure that I’m 100% fit when I return. I’ll probably play in the Currie Cup first and hopefully I get enough game time to come in contention for Springbok selection.”

SA play three Rugby Championship games between July 20 and August 10, which are likely to come too soon for Whiteley. Instead he will be targeting his return for the warm-up Test against Argentina in Pretoria on August 17 before the Boks head to Japan for the World Cup, which starts on September 20.