Injured David Pocock calls time on Brumbies, targets World Cup

The Zimbabwe-born openside, who has been struggling with a calf injury and played only three matches for his team this season, is concentrating on getting fit to play in Japan in September

28 May 2019 - 13:42 Nick Mulvenney
David Pocock speaks to the media at a press conference at Brumbies HQ after announcing he has played his last Super Rugby match for the Brumbies on May 28 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ TRACEY NEARMY
Sydney — Wallabies flanker David Pocock has played his final Super Rugby match for the Brumbies and will be focusing on getting fit for the Rugby World Cup for the remainder of what looks like his last season in Australian rugby.

The 31-year-old openside, who has been struggling with a calf injury and played only three matches for the Brumbies this season, has decided to concentrate solely on his bid to play in a third World Cup in Japan in September.

“It’s been frustrating ... you’re putting pressure on yourself because you want to contribute ... and I think now I need to take the pressure off and take time to get it right,” he told a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday.

“It’s just one of those things you’ve got to deal with ... if I was realistically a chance to play for the Brumbies I’d be pushing for that. It’s every rugby player’s dream to take part in the World Cup and every rugby player’s dream to lift that trophy.”

The Brumbies said in earlier that Pocock would not be seeking another Rugby Australia contract for 2020 and the loose forward said he was not sure he would play out the third year of his contract with Japan’s Panasonic Wild Knights.

“To pull on the Wallabies jersey again is obviously my goal,” the veteran of 77 Tests added. “It’s a huge honour and something that I love doing. I’ll be doing everything I can to get myself right and get myself into the best shape I can.

“Certainly my focus is getting back for the Wallabies right now and the rest will take care of itself after that.”

One of the best openside flankers in the world, Zimbabwe-born Pocock has struggled with injuries throughout his six years in Canberra, missing most of the 2013 and 2014 seasons after back-to-back knee constructions.

Since he returned from a sabbatical designed to extend his career in 2018, he was also sidelined with a neck injury caused by opposing players twisting his head to try to nullify his effectiveness at the breakdown.

Pocock helped the Wallabies to the semifinals of the 2011 World Cup — playing a decisive role in the quarterfinal victory over SA — and also helped his adopted country to the final in England four years ago. Even if he did decide to sign for a club outside Australia in 2020, Pocock would still be available for the Wallabies under the “Giteau Rule” because he has played more than 60 internationals.

Pocock, who runs his own charitable foundation in Zimbabwe and has taken part in environmental protests in Australia, said it was far too early to discuss whether he would continue to play for the Wallabies beyond the end of the year.

“I’m honestly not sure, I haven’t thought beyond this,” he said.  “It’s something I’ll look at down the track. At this stage, the goal is getting back in that gold jersey and contribute leading up to the World Cup.” 

Reuters

