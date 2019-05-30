Sport / Rugby

Elton Jantjies dropped for stepping out of line

Team tight-lipped about what landed the star flyhalf in trouble

30 May 2019 - 16:32 Liam Del Carme
Elton Jantjies of the Emirates Lions. Picture: STEVE HAAG / GALLO IMAGES
Elton Jantjies of the Emirates Lions. Picture: STEVE HAAG / GALLO IMAGES

The Lions dropped a bombshell by leaving match-winning flyhalf Elton Jantjies out of their squad for their crunch Super Rugby game against the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Jantjies has been dropped for “breaching team protocol”, but the team was tight-lipped about what got their pivot into a pickle.

There are suggestions that Jantjies’ infraction happened late night/early morning following last weekend’s clash against the Sharks in Durban. There are also suggestions the flyhalf did not follow team orders against the Sharks. He threw two errant passes that led to intercept tries for the hosts.

If he went on a nocturnal walkabout it would not be the first time Jantjies has fallen foul of team protocol.

“It is a team protocol matter and it is a great time for Shaun Reynolds to have a go‚” said coach Swys de Bruin who would not comment on whether Jantjies stepped out of line on or off the field.

“It is a private matter. It is something within the team and it is not the first time it happened. We carry on.”

He conceded that it was “a big decision” to leave Jantjies out‚ especially with the Lions’ qualification for the playoffs far from secure. “It is not about the individual. It is about following the protocol‚” reiterated De Bruin.

Jantjies’ absence will no doubt have an impact on how the players usually around him go about their business against the Stormers.

“Shaun has been around for three‚ four years. When he plays in the SuperSport Challenge he plays very well. He knows the system. Elton has been a mentor to him. He understands the calls. He’ll do well‚” insisted De Bruin.

Jantjies’ fall from grace was not the only setback to emerge from the Lions camp. De Bruin on Thursday confirmed that regular captain Warren Whiteley will be out for the rest of the Super Rugby campaign.

Whiteley who had kidney stones earlier this week has had a season punctuated by injury. He missed a large chunk of the early season due to a pectoral muscle injury‚ while his progress was halted by a knee injury suffered against the Waratahs.

“I’m not sure when he’ll be back. He went in for a scope [on Wednesday] and I still need to talk to the doctor. He won’t play for the rest of the Super Rugby season‚” said De Bruin.

In Whiteley’s absence, hooker Malcolm Marx will again wear the captain’s armband. Marx was rested last week against the Sharks but he is back in the starting line-up as is tighthead Carlu Sadie. Their restoration will give the Lions more grunt up front.

Flank Vincent Tshituka also returns, which means Cyle Brink moves from seven to six flank.

Sharks vs Hurricanes sets up Bosch vs Barrett flyhalf battle

After limited time in the No10 jersey this season, Bosch has grabbed his opportunities
Sport
2 hours ago

Is this Ruan Botha’s last home game for Sharks?

Lock says the playoffs have already started for Durban side ahead of clash with Hurricanes
Sport
1 day ago

Odendaal to captain Bulls in must-win clash against Blues

Stand-in skipper says his side go into Auckland match as underdogs
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Stormers’ poacher relishes Lions breakdown battle

Sport / Rugby

Andries Coetzee believes redemption still possible for the Lions

Sport / Rugby

Seabelo Senatla relishing a run of games at the Stormers

Sport / Rugby

Kidney stone frustrates Lions captain Whiteley

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.