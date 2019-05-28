Stade Francais summon Camara for hearing over ‘grave offence’

Paris — Top 14 rugby club Stade Francais said that they have summoned international back Djibril Camara for a hearing for a “grave offence”.

Stade said late on Monday insisting they were obeying French labour law following reports the club were about to fire the 29-year-old Camara.

They said the Camara hearing “concerned the anticipated termination of his contract” but added that “no decision has yet been taken” and will not be “until after the player has been heard”.

The club did not say what the “grave offence” was.

Camara is a one-club man and has appeared 161 times for Stade since making his debut in 2007, winning a French title in 2015. He can play at fullback or on the wing. He made his France debut in 2016 and has won four caps.

He is one of several club stalwarts who played less after Heyneke Meyer took over as head coach.

“Some players don’t play,” said owner Hans-Peter Wild. “There are good reasons for this. If they are not happy, let them find another team.”

Others to have featured less include France lock Alexandre Flanquart, who has left for Bordeaux-Begles, and young France fly-half Jules Plisson.

Veteran winger Julian Arias, at the club since 2004, said after the final-round home victory on Saturday, in which he scored a try, that he was leaving the club for “non-sporting” reasons.

When club captain Sergio Parisse missed matches late in the season with a knee injury, there was speculation that he too had fallen out with Meyer.

Meyer signed a contract extension in May.

Camara was one of the players who opposed a planned merger with rivals Racing 92 in 2017. Early this season he punched a Racing player and was sent off, costing Meyer a first Paris derby victory.

AFP