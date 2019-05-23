Sport / Rugby

Log pressure does not worry Sharks captain Schreuder

Skipper says team is focusing only on Saturday's game against the Lions

23 May 2019 - 17:33 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Louis Schreuder of the Cell C Sharks at Jonsson Kings Park on May 23, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: STEVE HAAG / GALLO IMAGES
Louis Schreuder of the Cell C Sharks at Jonsson Kings Park on May 23, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: STEVE HAAG / GALLO IMAGES

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder is not worried about log pressure even though they have a quartet of must-win matches.

The first of those games is against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday and with the Lions finding ways to win despite the transition they are going through‚ the Sharks understand the task that lies ahead of them.

With 29 points‚ the fourth-placed Sharks are three points behind the log-leading Bulls and second-placed Jaguares‚ with the Bulls on top due to points difference.

Those sides have early games against the Brumbies (Bulls on Friday) and Waratahs (Jaguares on Saturday) that may significantly alter the task the Sharks and the Lions have.

The Lions are only a point ahead of the Sharks in third place‚ with Schreuder saying the Lions may have a point to prove.

“We haven’t even spoken about pressure. We know what the log looks like. Anyone can still go up or down and anything can still happen.

“This is our important game but we need to focus on this game that we need to win‚” Schreuder said.

“The Lions are confident after their two or three wins against good opposition. They’ll come here with a lot of confidence and they’ve got a few key guys back.”

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made four changes to the side that lost 29-23 to the Chiefs two weeks ago.

Mzamo Majola and Rubin van Heerden will be starting at prop and lock in place of Thomas du Toit and Hyron Andrews.

Daniel du Preez gets a start at No8 with Philip van der Walt moving to flank while Andre Esterhuizen starts at 12 ahead of Marius Louw.

Young hooker Dylan Richardson is in line for a debut off the bench with Akker van der Merwe and Craig Burden both injured.

More importantly‚ Du Preez has given Curwin Bosch another start at flyhalf ahead of his son Robert du Preez‚ with the coach praising Bosch’s contributions during the Australasian tour.

“Curwin has played really well. We know what he can bring and he’s a fantastic rugby player.

“The team also performed well on tour. We really got together and we had some good results apart from the last one‚” Du Preez said.

“That’s in the past now and we’ve got a big challenge at home on Saturday. We are going to have to be at our best to beat the Lions.”

Absence of several players leaves huge void in Lions’ ranks

Marx rested and Cronje injured for vital match against Sharks
Sport
3 hours ago

SA rugby match officials jerked from Newlands game

Rasivhenge and Jonker punished for controversial decisions
Sport
1 day ago

Vermeulen to lead Bulls against Brumbies

Injured Pollard returns home for treatment on calf strain
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Coenie Oosthuizen aware of the Sharks’ iffy home form

Sport / Rugby

Sharks’ inconsistency has Andre Esterhuizen stumped

Sport / Rugby

I love freedom‚ says Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies

Sport / Rugby

Vermeulen to lead Bulls against Brumbies

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.