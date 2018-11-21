Sport / Rugby

Aussie stars laid low by sickness as England Test looms

21 November 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Australia’s Bernard Foley. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING
Australia’s Bernard Foley. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING
Image:

London — Australia are waiting anxiously to see whether stars Bernard Foley and Israel Folau recover from illness in time for Saturday’s one-off Test with England at Twickenham.

Fly-half Foley and dynamic fullback Folau will be key to the Wallabies’ hopes of ending a tough year on a high but they have yet to train this week having been laid low by a stomach bug when they were in Italy last week.

“Israel Folau and Bernard Foley are still recovering from a stomach bug that cropped up at the end of last week,” said an Australia spokesman.

In all 10 players and backroom staff have been affected while there are also fitness doubts over another star of their run to the 2015 World Cup final, David Pocock.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwe-born back-row forward has not hit the training pitch this week due to a neck problem that forced him to leave the pitch during the 26-7 Test win over Italy last Saturday.

AFP

Bok captain Siya Kolisi escapes with a warning after head-butting incident

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been cleared of head-butting Scotland centre Peter Horne last Saturday‚ although he was rapped over the knuckles ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Joe Schmidt relishes Ireland’s victory

The Six Nations champions lay down a marker ahead of the 2019 World Cup by beating the All Blacks
Sport
2 days ago

Owen Farrell inspires England second-half turnaround against Japan

Farrell leads the change of attitude that coach Eddie Jones and Ford both said was necessary
Sport
2 days ago

Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win over formidable Scotland

Victory over Scotland shows coach Rassie Erasmus is making the Springboks competitive again
Sport
2 days ago

Why Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is wary of Wales

Wales have built an impressive seven-match unbeaten run at home over the past year and are ranked third in the world
Sport
1 day ago

