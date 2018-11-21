Aussie stars laid low by sickness as England Test looms

London — Australia are waiting anxiously to see whether stars Bernard Foley and Israel Folau recover from illness in time for Saturday’s one-off Test with England at Twickenham.

Fly-half Foley and dynamic fullback Folau will be key to the Wallabies’ hopes of ending a tough year on a high but they have yet to train this week having been laid low by a stomach bug when they were in Italy last week.

“Israel Folau and Bernard Foley are still recovering from a stomach bug that cropped up at the end of last week,” said an Australia spokesman.

In all 10 players and backroom staff have been affected while there are also fitness doubts over another star of their run to the 2015 World Cup final, David Pocock.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwe-born back-row forward has not hit the training pitch this week due to a neck problem that forced him to leave the pitch during the 26-7 Test win over Italy last Saturday.

