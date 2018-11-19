Coach Joe Schmidt relishes Ireland’s victory

Dublin — Ireland’s top-of-the-rankings clash with New Zealand lived up to its "heavyweight" billing on Saturday, coach Joe Schmidt said as he delighted in a collective victory he was quick to share with his squad and coaching staff.

The Six Nations champions laid down a marker ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan by beating the All Blacks in commanding fashion to record just their second victory over the world champions in more than 100 years.

"The way it had been built up as one vs two, I thought it was a heavyweight clash and I just thought it was a fantastic Test match," Schmidt told a media conference after the 16-9 win.

"It was an incredibly collective, hard-earned win ... I’m incredibly proud of the group of Irish players who went out and did what they did tonight."

That collective effort was underlined by the fact that Ireland’s backline was shorn of the influential Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw, and they also lost flankers Sean O’Brien and Dan Leavy to injury over the past week.

As well as notching their 17th win in their last 18 games and marking two years unbeaten at home, Ireland also became the first team, apart from the British and Irish Lions, to leave the All Blacks try-less since 2014.

Schmidt credited the "super job" done by his defence coach, former England rugby league and union international Andy Farrell, and also singled out forwards coach Simon Easterby and scrum coach Greg Feek.