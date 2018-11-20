Sport / Rugby

Bok captain Siya Kolisi escapes with a warning after head-butting incident

20 November 2018 - 05:05 Craig Ray
The Springboks captain Siya Kolisi (left) with Malcolm Marx during the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between Scotland and South Africa in Edinburgh, November 17 2018. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
The Springboks captain Siya Kolisi (left) with Malcolm Marx during the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between Scotland and South Africa in Edinburgh, November 17 2018. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been cleared of head-butting Scotland centre Peter Horne last Saturday‚ although he was rapped over the knuckles for reckless play.

In the first half of the Boks’ 26-20 win at Murrayfield‚ Kolisi appeared to throw his head backwards at Horne‚ who was holding him down and stopping the Bok skipper from returning to his feet to continue playing.

Referee Romain Poite missed the incident in real time and there was no sanction on the field.

On Monday World Rugby confirmed that there would be no further action against Kolisi.

“Siya Kolisi (South Africa) has received a Citing Commissioner Warning from Citing Commissioner David Pelton (USA) for striking with the head (Law 9.12) during the 31st minute of the Scotland versus South Africa November test at BT Murrayfield on 17 November‚” a World Rugby statement said.

“Having reviewed the video angles‚ the Citing Commissioner determined that there were mitigating factors which meant that the action did not meet the red card threshold.

“That including the player being illegally prevented from re-joining the play by Scotland’s Peter Horne and the moderate force of the strike to the side of the head. The match officials did not see the incident at the time on the field of play.

“Under World Rugby Regulation 17‚ a Citing Commissioner Warning is issued for offences falling just short of a red card and‚ or similarly to cards‚ will form part of the player’s disciplinary record.”

Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win over formidable Scotland

Victory over Scotland shows coach Rassie Erasmus is making the Springboks competitive again
Sport
1 day ago

Scotland’s Townsend rings changes for clash with ‘ambitious’ Boks

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has responded to the challenge of the Springboks by making six changes to his side
Sport
5 days ago

Rassie Erasmus hails ‘gutsy’ Springboks after Paris victory

The Springboks beat the French 29-26 thanks to an 85th-minute try from hooker Bongi Mbonambi
Sport
8 days ago

Warren Whiteley’s injury is likely to affect Boks’ line-up

The Lions No 8 sustained a calf injury during the Springbok's win over France and has been put on the 'probably not' list
Sport
7 days ago

Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then flounder

Referee’s misstep certainly cost team the game against England, but it was their self-inflicted errors that stood out
Sport
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay
Sport / Soccer
2.
World athletics body snubs Caster Semenya
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Aussies are tame and hurting, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
5.
Why Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is wary of ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win over formidable Scotland
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Fatigue catches up with southern teams on year-end tours
Opinion / Columnists

Scotland’s Townsend rings changes for clash with ‘ambitious’ Boks
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.