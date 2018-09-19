Can the Springboks keep climbing world rankings?

The Springboks have a good week… a phrase not often heard over the past three years.

After beating the All Blacks 36-34 at the weekend — their first win in New Zealand since 2009 and only their fourth on New Zealand soil in the professional era — the Boks have moved from seventh to fifth in the world rankings.

The positive move up the rankings is welcome news.

The challenge is to build on that — although they have tough home assignments against Australia and the All Blacks in the next fortnight.

New Zealand have virtually held the top ranking since it was introduced in 2003.

The All Blacks have been unchallenged at the top for nine years after moving back to No1 in November 2009.

The Boks were ranked first between October 2007 and July 2008 and again between June and November 2009.

England were the first team to be ranked No1 following the 2003 World Cup in October of that year. They held the position until June of 2004.

Seventh is the lowest SA have ever dropped, while New Zealand’s lowest is third.

England‚ the only other team to hold the top ranking‚ plummeted to eighth following their disastrous 2015 World Cup.

After the struggles under previous Springbok coach Allister Coetzee‚ it is welcome news that the Boks are moving in the right direction.

But a one-off win against the world’s top team is not a trend.

Beating the All Blacks was a boost for the Boks but at this stage it looks like an anomaly rather than a trend.

TimesLIVE