Saturday’s landmark Test win against the All Blacks may not have sunk in yet for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, but the loose-forward acknowledged there is plenty of work that lies ahead in the last two remaining Rugby Championship matches.

Through their 36-34 win at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington‚ SA became the first Test team to beat New Zealand at home in nine years.

It was a win that allowed Kolisi to enjoy the postmatch media engagement‚ something a number of Springbok captains have not been able to do in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

"It hasn’t quite sunk in yet but we have to be normal about it‚" Kolisi said.

"It was very exciting and the guys were emotional after the game‚ but we’ve just been moving normally after the game. We weren’t on our phones.

"We had to work hard and focus on the job at hand and that’s all we did. It was a little easier going into the media conference after winning.