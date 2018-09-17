How Willie won lottery

Wellington — Fullback Willlie le Roux does not score many tries and the one he got for the Springboks in the Rugby Championship victory over the All Blacks on Saturday was like winning the lottery.

Le Roux explained that he was preparing for a tackle when a throw from the normally reliable New Zealand Jordie Barrett fell kindly in his path, leaving him with a simple task of touching down after 25 minutes.

The converted try was significant in the bigger scheme of things because the Springboks took a two-point lead and recovered from being 12-0 down inside 17 minutes and conceding two tries.

"I was actually going for the tackle full on, but the ball came to me," he said. "It was the luck of the bounce and I ran towards the line to score a try.

"I don’t get to score many tries but it is a nice feeling and I can say that I was lucky with the lottery there."

Later in the game, Le Roux nearly became a villain as he was sent to the bin for a deliberate offside and left the Boks to play for 10 minutes from the 67th minute with a man down.