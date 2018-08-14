At the back end of his career‚ hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle will captain the Sharks in the 2018 Currie Cup‚ the union has confirmed.

Ralepelle‚ who led the SA under-21 team to the world championship title in 2005 and captained the Springboks in a midweek game in 2006‚ is an obvious choice for the job.

Ralepelle was not only chosen by coach Robert du Preez‚ but by his peers as well. He will head a leadership group voted for by the players.

Apart from Ralepelle‚ the other players to form part of the leadership group are loose-forward Daniel du Preez‚ lock Hyron Andrews‚ prop John-Hubert Meyer‚ centre Marius Louw‚ flyhalf Robert du Preez Jnr and flank Tera Mtembu.