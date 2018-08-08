Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Four SA players in Super Rugby team of the season

08 August 2018
Malcolm Marx
Malcolm Marx

Winger George Bridge was the only player from champions Crusaders to be included in the official Super Rugby team of the season released on Tuesday.

Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff were the only South Africans to make the team.

Bridge scored 15 tries during a season that ended last Saturday with the Crusaders defeating the Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

His try haul was the equal second best in the competition, surpassed only by the 16 from Hurricanes winger Ben Lam, who did not make the team.

Crusaders were the outstanding team this season as they achieved a ninth title and second in a row.

Super Rugby organiser Sanzaar justified the selections, saying on its website that they were "based on a comprehensive statistical index that monitors in detail every action of every match".

Damian McKenzie was named player of the season.

"McKenzie’s statistics are pretty impressive… including beating 74 defenders and amassing 177 points during the season," Sanzaar said.

AFP

Team: Israel Folau (Waratahs); Solomon Alaimalo, Anton Lienert-Brown (both Chiefs), Michael Little (Sunwolves), George Bridge (Crusaders); Damian McKenzie (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes); Akira Ioane (Blues), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sharks), Pablo Matera (Jaguares); Lood de Jager (Bulls), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs); Taniela Tupou (Reds), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Keeping Siya captain ‘was a no-brainer’

The 27-year-old to lead the Boks once again, this time in the upcoming Rugby Championship
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks opt for Barrett experience

Hansen backs his most experienced flyhalf ahead of Mo’unga’s hot form
Sport
1 day ago

New caps, old skippers in Bok squad

Siya Kolisi retains the captaincy‚ while Willie Le Roux and Faf De Klerk are among the 15 backs in the squad.
Sport
1 day ago

