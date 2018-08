London — English Premiership side Bath have signed South African prop Jacques van Rooyen from Super Rugby finalists the Lions. The 31-year-old started the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday, when the Lions suffered a 37-18 defeat to the Crusaders.

Van Rooyen has made more than 60 appearances for the Lions. "We are really pleased to bring someone in of Jacques’ calibre in time for the new season," Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder said.

AFP