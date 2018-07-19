Sport / Rugby

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri: ‘I want Hazard to stay’

19 July 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Belgium’s Eden Hazard. Pictures: REUTERS
Belgium’s Eden Hazard. Pictures: REUTERS

London — Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri wants to keep Belgian forward Eden Hazard at the Premier League club and improve him.

Hazard, part of the Belgium team who finished third at the World Cup, has been linked with European champions Real Madrid and hinted last week he would like to move to the Spanish capital.

"He is one of the top two or three European players, and I look forward to working with him," Sarri said on Wednesday.

"Hazard is a very high-level player. I hope that I will manage to improve him."

Sarri was named as coach on Saturday, 24 hours after Chelsea sacked his fellow Italian Antonio Conte after two years in charge during which he led the London club to the league title in 2017.

Chelsea start their preseason tour with a game against Perth Glory in Australia on Monday before travelling back to Europe to play Inter Milan, Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais.

As FA Cup winners. they play champions Manchester City in the Community Shield before their first Premier League match against Huddersfield.

Reuters

Usain Bolt could swap spikes for studs with Australian soccer trial

The sprint superstar has already trained with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Norway’s Stromsgodset as he pursues a dream of playing pro ...
Sport
1 day ago

France have talent to copy Pele’s Brazil

Team has the smarts and the stars to carry on their winning ways
Sport
2 days ago

Juventus fans roll out red carpet for Ronaldo

Hundreds of suporters appeal to the soccer superstar ‘to bring us the Champions League’
Sport
2 days ago

New coach Giovanni Solinas ‘a good man to guide Chiefs’

Free State Stars GM Rantsi Mokoena, who knows Solinas better than any other leading club official in SA, believes in him
Sport
23 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kevin Anderson: I will play as a proud South ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kevin Anderson: I will play as a proud South ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
New coach Giovanni Solinas ‘a good man to guide ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Oom Ernie will show nephew Jovan the ropes
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Wiggins fears Froome and Thomas problem
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Usain Bolt could swap spikes for studs with Australian soccer trial
Sport / Other Sport

France have talent to copy Pele’s Brazil
Sport / Soccer

Juventus fans roll out red carpet for Ronaldo
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns must break SA’s West African football hoodoo
Sport / Soccer

New coach Giovanni Solinas ‘a good man to guide Chiefs’
Sport / Soccer

All hail Cup’s feistiest, fastest and fittest stars
Sport / Soccer

Fabulous France in World Cup heaven
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.