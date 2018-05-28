Siya Kolisi named to captain Springboks for England’s tour of SA
Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ becomes the first black Springbok skipper
Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they host England next month.
Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will be the first black Springbok skipper, and coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday he had confidence in his leadership qualities, having known him since he was a youngster.
The Stormers back-rower will captain the Springboks for the first time in the absence of previous skippers, loose-forward Warren Whiteley and lock Eben Etzebeth, who have both been ruled out through injury.
However, Kolisi will not lead the side against Wales in Washington on Saturday, when Pieter-Steph du Toit will take the reins.
It will also be Du Toit’s first time in the captain’s seat.
South African national rugby team head coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Monday morning, May 28 2018, that Siya Kolisi will be heading the team as it’s captain.
"It’s a huge honour to captain the Springboks and Siya and Pieter-Steph are two honest, hardworking men who enjoy the respect of their fellow players," Erasmus said on Monday.
"I believe both of them will do a good job as captains. My philosophy is that each player must take responsibility for his position and must therefore work extremely hard with that one goal in mind — to make the Springboks successful again."
Erasmus announced an extended squad of 43 players for the June tests on Saturday and suggested he would take a number of fringe players to face Wales in the US.
The Springboks host England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, before matches in Bloemfontein and Cape Town on the following Saturdays.
With Reuters
