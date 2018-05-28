Siya Kolisi named to captain Springboks for England’s tour of SA

Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they host England next month.

Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will be the first black Springbok skipper, and coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday he had confidence in his leadership qualities, having known him since he was a youngster.

The Stormers back-rower will captain the Springboks for the first time in the absence of previous skippers, loose-forward Warren Whiteley and lock Eben Etzebeth, who have both been ruled out through injury.

However, Kolisi will not lead the side against Wales in Washington on Saturday, when Pieter-Steph du Toit will take the reins.

It will also be Du Toit’s first time in the captain’s seat.