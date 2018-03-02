Sport / Rugby

WINDFALL

New Zealand Rugby nets roaring Lions profit

02 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
File picture: REUTERS
File picture: REUTERS

Wellington — New Zealand Rugby has announced a record profit of $23.8m on the back of 2017’s British and Irish Lions tour.

The 10-match tour was virtually a sell-out, with 342,000 tickets sold as tens of thousands of Lions fans flooded into New Zealand for an event that happens every 12 years.

New Zealand Rugby said the tour poured an extra $28.8m into its coffers, doubling the amount it made the last time the composite side visited in 2005. It said government data estimated the economy as a whole benefited to the tune of $176.7m.

New Zealand Rugby generally runs at a loss — it was $5.4m in the red in 2017 — and CE Steve Tew said the organisation would use the windfall wisely.

"The reality is we won’t have those advantages over the next three years, but we have planned for that."

The three-Test series ended in a 1-1 draw as the Lions — made up of players from England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland — exceeded expectations against the All Blacks, the world champions.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
De Villiers and Nienaber to help new Bok coach
Sport / Rugby
2.
It’s time for Morné and AB to step up
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby
4.
Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby
Sport / Rugby

Bulls battle injury crisis ahead of clash with Lions
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: All hail New Zealand coaches as Mitchell transforms Jesse Kriel
Opinion / Columnists

Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after overpowering Hurricanes
Sport / Rugby

Can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi becomes pride of the Lions
Sport / Rugby

Lions to hunt discipline
Sport / Rugby

Discipline essential in Lions-Jaguares catfight
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.