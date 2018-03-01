Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Bulls face charging Lions in Super Rugby derby

The resurgent Bulls will be desperate to avoid a loss to the red tide

01 March 2018 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The blue side of the Jukskei derby will be hoping to wear the mantle of noisy neighbours as they try and stem the red tide at Loftus on Saturday.

First‚ though‚ the resurgent Bulls will be desperate to avoid a most undesirable record against the marauding Lions.

The Lions racked up 50 points against the Bulls in their last two clashes and a similar defeat would serve to prick the Pretoria side’s ballooning confidence. A lopsided score-line is unlikely however.

The Bulls’ victory last weekend over the Hurricanes at Loftus should have their chests bulging‚ especially when you consider it was only their second against New Zealand opposition since 2014.

The Lions‚ however‚ will come charging up the N1 freeway with momentum and a record to envy. They have been unbeaten in their last nine away matches in Super Rugby’s South African conference and the closest they came to defeat on the road was a 19-all draw against the Stormers in 2015.

After falling under the spell of the Bulls‚ the Lions have lost just one of their last five clashes against their neighbours. The sole Bulls’ win in that period came at Loftus in 2015, but they have since suffered two comprehensive defeats. The Lions clawed them 56-20 at Loftus in 2016 and chalked up 50 again in a 51-14 romp in 2017.

The Lions have steadily built their Super Rugby credentials over the past few seasons.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last 20 Super Rugby matches, but their consistency has deeper roots with just 10 defeats in their last 50 matches in the intercontinental competition. It is from that consistency that the Lions draw their strength.

The same personnel has brought a familiarity that has made for greater cohesion and continuity in their play.

By contrast, the Bulls almost start from scratch. Their new journey started in the 2017 Currie Cup competition when coach John Mitchell took over from Nollis Marais.

Their weather-beaten playbook was all but put through the shredder by New Zealander Mitchell, who has encouraged his players to lengthen their stride and look for support runners when in possession.

They could not quite break into full stride against the Hurricanes as slightly soggy conditions inhibited such a free-spirited approach. They did‚ however‚ show they are comfortable playing into space and offloading before contact.

It is an area in which they are likely to challenge the Lions, but the question is if the Bulls already possess the composure to win tight matches with their devil-may-care approach. Against the Hurricanes they proved they can, but the Lions will argue they are a different beast altogether.

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Weird playing Arsenal twice in four days’
Sport / Soccer
2.
Steve Waugh tips SA to clinch series
Sport / Cricket
3.
Confident Semenya targets double at Games
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Local heroes up against Botswana’s sprint star
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas face Aussie home Test curse
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bulls battle injury crisis ahead of clash with Lions
Sport / Rugby

Stormers to avoid hooker, line-out and sinker act
Sport / Rugby

Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after overpowering Hurricanes
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.