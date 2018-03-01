The blue side of the Jukskei derby will be hoping to wear the mantle of noisy neighbours as they try and stem the red tide at Loftus on Saturday.

First‚ though‚ the resurgent Bulls will be desperate to avoid a most undesirable record against the marauding Lions.

The Lions racked up 50 points against the Bulls in their last two clashes and a similar defeat would serve to prick the Pretoria side’s ballooning confidence. A lopsided score-line is unlikely however.

The Bulls’ victory last weekend over the Hurricanes at Loftus should have their chests bulging‚ especially when you consider it was only their second against New Zealand opposition since 2014.

The Lions‚ however‚ will come charging up the N1 freeway with momentum and a record to envy. They have been unbeaten in their last nine away matches in Super Rugby’s South African conference and the closest they came to defeat on the road was a 19-all draw against the Stormers in 2015.