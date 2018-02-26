Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after overpowering Hurricanes

After the Bulls stunned the Hurricanes to start their season on a winning note on Saturday‚ coach John Mitchell has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground and continue working hard.

The Bulls scored a try in the last 10 minutes of their Super Rugby match at Loftus with a man down following Pierre Schoeman’s yellow card to win 21-19.

Lock RG Snyman was named man of the match.

Mitchell said after the game that a team falling short of its targets was "in the nature of the trade". But the Bulls would have to "put our feet on the ground‚ get back to work and continue learning and getting better.

"We got through some untidy periods but we were fortunate to get out of them‚ especially just after half-time where we conceded a try and spent too much time in our own half."

Games were always full of mistakes, he said. What mattered was how teams responded to them and got out of those situations.

Mitchell added that he was impressed by the positive mindset of his players when they were under pressure from the Hurricanes.

"The biggest leap from last year was definitely the mindset of the players and this victory is a foundation to understand what we have been doing during pre-season is the right way to go.

"We lasted longer than the Hurricanes and that was also important. Scoring the try with a man down was a big moment for us and the players did very well in that period."

On Saturday‚ the Bulls take on the Lions at Loftus, and Mitchell expects a tough match.

"I guess what is exciting for us is that we have our neighbours next week who are an outstanding side. They are one of the two sides with the Crusaders who put away the Hurricanes last year.

"The Lions had to endure a lot last year against the Hurricanes to get to the final. We have respect for them because they are a good football team and most football teams create opportunities."

The Bulls started their campaign without Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant and they are likely to host the Lions without him if he does not recover in time from his knee injury.

"He will possibly be available for us next week but we are not going to risk him if he is not right," said Mitchell.

"He is a type of guy who will let you know if he is going to be 100% and a decision will be taken later in the week after we have spoken to him and the medical team‚" the coach added.

