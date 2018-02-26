Can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi becomes the pride of Lions

Rugby is a team sport but each unit has one player that embodies the mental state of the team.

For the Lions, it is can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi.

During their 47-27 win over the Jaguares at Ellis Park on Saturday the hosts were trailing by 10 points after 19 minutes and were inexplicably profligate.

Dyantyi provided the catalyst for the fightback.

He became the major reactant in the second half as the Lions swiftly got on top.

Lions coach Swys de Bruin knows what he has in Dyantyi and wants to make sure he nurtures his talent to the fullest.

"He’s special and he had another good game‚" De Bruin said. "I have to encourage the absolute effort to try things when it’s not on. That’s what you want in a game.

"He gets very good ball from the forwards for starters because we need to be careful in terms of singling out one player. If we really look after him very well and make sure he earns his colours‚ he’ll become a legend.