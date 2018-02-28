Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Bulls battle injury crisis ahead of clash with Lions

28 February 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Divan Rossouw. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The Bulls face a possible backline problem when they take on the Lions in the highly anticipated Super Rugby derby at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls‚ who launched their campaign with a morale-boosting win over the Hurricanes last weekend‚ may be without fullback Warrick Gelant and centre Burger Odendaal, who are racing against time to be fit for the weekend.

Captain Odendaal suffered a bruised rib during the battle against the Hurricanes while Gelant missed the season opener due to a knee niggle, and the Bulls medical team are working to have them ready to face the Lions.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed they will wait until later in the week to see if the two influential players have responded well to treatment and are ready for what is expected to be a bruising battle.

"Burger [Odendaal] suffered a bruised rib during the match against the Hurricanes last weekend and Warrick [Gelant] has started with some selected sessions this week. "We’ll make a decision on their availability later this week‚" said Rossouw.

In the absence of Gelant last weekend‚ Bulls coach John Mitchell threw Divan Rossouw into the deep end and he repaid the faith shown in him by giving a solid performance on his Super Rugby debut.

The good news for the Bulls is that locks Jason Jenkins and Aston Fortuin and Springboks Sevens loose forward Tim Agaba have been passed fit for the Lions showdown, but are likely to start on the bench.

If the Bulls manage to beat the Lions‚ who started their campaign with a 47-27 win over the Jaguares last weekend‚ they will travel overseas to take on the Reds‚ Chiefs and Crusaders in the coming three weeks with their confidence sky high.

TimesLIVE

From blindside to stateside for Boks

New coach Erasmus to take the team to the US to play Wales a week before their England Test
Sport
1 day ago

Sonny Bill silences squawks about move to Roosters

The 32-year-old Williams’s playing future has been the subject of intense speculation
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers to avoid hooker, line-out and sinker act

Stormers are under huge pressure in the build-up to the Crusaders clash
Sport
1 day ago

