Although the South African Super Rugby contingent has been cut from six to four teams‚ there is no guarantee there will be an improvement in player depth at each franchise.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings are still involved in PRO14 rugby so little of their talent has been incorporated into the four remaining Super Rugby franchises — the Bulls‚ Lions‚ Sharks and Stormers.

Playing depth will remain an issue for all SA teams‚ especially when injuries inevitably set in.

The tournament structure has also reverted to its 2012-15 incarnation with 15 teams playing eight interconference and eight cross–conference games.

While the format is a return to something resembling strength versus strength‚ it is still flawed as not every team play all the others.