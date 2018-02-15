Can Lions grab glory this time?

Having lost in Super Rugby finals twice in a row, distinct opinions will naturally be formed around the Lions and their ability to go one better in 2018.

The attention does not bother Elton Jantjies‚ a player quite accustomed to sailing headlong into the prevailing tide.

"I suppose there will be expectations from the outside for us to become the South African team to win Super Rugby‚" Jantjies said.

"People have their own expectations but for us as a group we need to stay in the moment.

"We can’t look too far ahead‚" he said in the build-up to Saturday’s opener against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Putting public opinion aside‚ what do the Lions believe they should do to go one better this year?

They topped the points table in 2017 and may well have won the final had they not been reduced to 14 men for most of the game.

"We need to do everything better. All aspects of the game‚" Jantjies said in a sobering tone, adding: "We are going to have to do it better than we’ve done it before.

"Everybody is going to prepare for the Lions. Everybody is going to have a theory about how to beat the Lions.

"We have to prepare for every eventuality. We are going to be tested across the board.