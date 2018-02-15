Sport / Rugby

Can Lions grab glory this time?

15 February 2018 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Unfazed: Elton Jantjies says the Lions need to improve their game and not let themselves be put under the pressure of being expected to win the Super Rugby tournament. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Having lost in Super Rugby finals twice in a row, distinct opinions will naturally be formed around the Lions and their ability to go one better in 2018.

The attention does not bother Elton Jantjies‚ a player quite accustomed to sailing headlong into the prevailing tide.

"I suppose there will be expectations from the outside for us to become the South African team to win Super Rugby‚" Jantjies said.

"People have their own expectations but for us as a group we need to stay in the moment.

"We can’t look too far ahead‚" he said in the build-up to Saturday’s opener against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Putting public opinion aside‚ what do the Lions believe they should do to go one better this year?

They topped the points table in 2017 and may well have won the final had they not been reduced to 14 men for most of the game.

"We need to do everything better. All aspects of the game‚" Jantjies said in a sobering tone, adding: "We are going to have to do it better than we’ve done it before.

"Everybody is going to prepare for the Lions. Everybody is going to have a theory about how to beat the Lions.

"We have to prepare for every eventuality. We are going to be tested across the board.

"We need to know what our strengths are and stick to it."

With Swys de Bruin being elevated to the position of head coach‚ Jantjies believes not much has or will change.

"It is the same feeling‚" he said about this build-up compared to the previous two.

"As coaches, Swys and Johan Ackermann [former coach] are very similar. Besides‚ as a team we have a way of how we play.

"Given the fact that we have the same group of senior players, it will be easy for the coaches to slot in.

"They’ve been involved in the junior structures and the SuperSport Challenge.

"They’ve been doing things fairly similar to what we’ve been doing in the senior ranks. It is about them now finding their feet in the senior structures."

With coach De Bruin in charge‚ not much changes for Jantjies either.

The flyhalf can be a finely strung player with a suscepti-bility to minor adjustments of shifts around him.

If anything‚ De Bruin’s elevation is reassuring.

"Coach Swys has been a big part of it for me over the past three‚ fours years‚ in the way I want to play and how I do things," Jantjies said.

"We are very familiar with each other. Nothing changes for me. Everything is similar.

"I always strive to become a better rugby player and make better decisions.

"I’ve been working on a lot of areas of my game. I’m by no means a complete player."

He will certainly be in the combative Sharks’ crosshairs this weekend.

As the Lions’ backline ringmaster‚ Jantjies’s fortunes are inextricably linked to the momentum of the team.

He seems unfazed: "The Sharks won’t be easy but the main message for us is to focus on us."

