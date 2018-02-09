Stormers coach Robbie Fleck named nine injured players in an expanded 47-man squad for the 2018 Super Rugby campaign‚ underlining how much the squad has been affected by knocks in the off-season.

But there was good news on Bok tighthead Wilco Louw‚ who is not as seriously injured as initially feared and will be available for the Stormers’ season opener against the Jaguares at Newlands next week.

There were fears when Louw hobbled off against the Bulls in a warm-up gamelast weekend that he had suffered major hip flexor damage.

But scans revealed an abductor strain and Fleck confirmed that he would be back in full training on Monday.

Bok captain Eben Etzebeth is among the nine wounded after sustaining a shoulder injury last November.

The other injured players named in the squad are SP Marais (toe)‚ Scarra Ntubeni (hamstring)‚ Ali Vermaak (hamstring)‚ Jano Vermaak (knee)‚ Jean-Luc du Plessis (groin)‚ Dan du Plessis (shoulder)‚ Frans Malherbe (neck) and Juarno Augustus (back).

"It’s not ideal but 80% of those injuries occurred before the pre-season even started‚" Fleck said.

"It’s frustrating to have so many injuries at this stage‚ especially in the pack."

"On paper we have a great pack and spent a lot of time recruiting the right players and putting succession plans in place to make sure our tight five and pack is as strong as it can be in order to win this competition.

"At one stage it didn’t look healthy with Siya Kolisi‚ Wilco and Pieter-Steph du Toit doubtful for the first game‚ so it could have been worse.

"Injuries give youngsters a chance and it’s up to the senior players to lead," he said.

Kolisi was confirmed as captain for a second season while prop Steven Kitshoff will act as vice-captain.

TimesLive