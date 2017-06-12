How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off

"My wife couldn’t be here and she was emotional," the new Bok captain said. "But today wasn’t about myself.

"It was about the team. It was important for me not only to do my job, but to contribute towards the team and I feel I may have done that.

"We have to enjoy the win but we know there will be a sterner challenge next week. It’s a three-match series, not just a one-off Test and we know we have a job at hand. We’ll keep our feet on the ground because we know the French will come out fighting next week."

Hooker Marx spoke the least of the three Springbok players presented to the media but was the deserved man-of-the-match. Adriaan Strauss’s uninspiring play and leadership last season kept Marx and Bongi Mbonambi out of the team.

Marx showed the country what the Boks were missing, especially with his rumbustiousness in the breakdown and in the loose.

His lineout throwing will improve over time, even though he found his Lions teammate Franco Mostert regularly.

There were also rumours of Bismarck du Plessis making a Test return, but Marx has put those doubts to rest though he will be aware he needs to reproduce such a performance again.

But the future is not something he is worried about.

"I was nervous like any other player in the team, but it was a team effort. We spoke of playing as a team and being a brotherhood and that’s what I think we did. We did speak of the French being physical and I do think we fronted up," he said.