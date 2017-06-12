Sport / Rugby

WINNING START

How Coetzee’s pride in Lions factor paid off

Lions’ Super Rugby style and form combines with fresh pragmatism to drive Springbok's Test-match rugby

12 June 2017 - 06:02 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Victory yell: Bok captain Warren Whiteley, left, celebrates with Siya Kolisi and Elton Jantjies at the final whistle at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Picture: CHRISTIAAN KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
The show of faith Springbok coach Allister Coetzee displayed in the Lions players was amazing and they more than repaid him with their performances.

Some of them — Malcolm Marx, Ross Cronjé and Courtnall Skosan — had big shoes to fill and they did so with aplomb. There also was Warren Whiteley’s astute leadership and more importantly, the willingness to play and knowing where and when to play.

There were stamps of Lions’ Super Rugby style and form tied with the pragmatism needed to thrive in Test-match rugby.

Saturday’s second Test at King’s Park will be a different beast with the French set to call up their Toulon and Clermont contingent who missed Saturday’s 37-14 defeat at Loftus Versfeld because of the Top 14 final last week.

Whiteley has had a big week with his wife giving birth to their second child, Samuel, and the Springboks breaking an eight-month losing streak.

Allister Coetzee: Young Boks have the right stuff

Saturday’s win over France in the first Test keeps Boks’ 11-year unbeaten streak at Loftus intact as coach lauds young team
Sport
12 hours ago

"My wife couldn’t be here and she was emotional," the new Bok captain said. "But today wasn’t about myself.

"It was about the team. It was important for me not only to do my job, but to contribute towards the team and I feel I may have done that.

"We have to enjoy the win but we know there will be a sterner challenge next week. It’s a three-match series, not just a one-off Test and we know we have a job at hand. We’ll keep our feet on the ground because we know the French will come out fighting next week."

Hooker Marx spoke the least of the three Springbok players presented to the media but was the deserved man-of-the-match. Adriaan Strauss’s uninspiring play and leadership last season kept Marx and Bongi Mbonambi out of the team.

Marx showed the country what the Boks were missing, especially with his rumbustiousness in the breakdown and in the loose.

His lineout throwing will improve over time, even though he found his Lions teammate Franco Mostert regularly.

There were also rumours of Bismarck du Plessis making a Test return, but Marx has put those doubts to rest though he will be aware he needs to reproduce such a performance again.

But the future is not something he is worried about.

"I was nervous like any other player in the team, but it was a team effort. We spoke of playing as a team and being a brotherhood and that’s what I think we did. We did speak of the French being physical and I do think we fronted up," he said.

