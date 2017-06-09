The Junior Springboks produced their best performance in years‚ thrashing Argentina 72-14, scoring 11 tries to book their place in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinals.

SA led 31-14 at halftime.

It was an emphatic display in Tbilisi. It started from rock-solid scrums and lineouts‚ and continued with an attacking tactical kicking master-class and brilliant interplay from the backs.

SA lost twice to Argentina in Manchester in 2016‚ including the bronze medal match‚ so there was an element of atonement for the Junior Boks.

However‚ it only becomes more difficult from here on despite this being their biggest win at the championships since 2008.

It was not a perfect performance though‚ with centre Wandisile Simelane earning a yellow card for tripping – the same offence that earned him yellow against France.

The Junior Boks were also not pressurised on defence and when they were‚ they conceded two tries.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch scored 17 points but also missed four out of 12 kicks at goal‚ which leaves room for improvement.

But that is nit-picking what was a comprehensive display‚ which demonstrated the vast talent SA has coming through every season.

Lock Hendré Stassen was colossal in the set piece and loose play, scrumhalf Embrose Papier gave superb direction from the base of the rucks with both hand and boot while centre Damian Willemse played like an auxiliary flyhalf.

Coach Chean Roux has done a good job of allowing his side the freedom to play with flair‚ which comes naturally to the likes of Willemse and wing Gianni Lombard‚ but without forgetting the basics of set piece dominance and tactical nous.

The pack was immense‚ shoving the Pumitas off the ball and earning four scrum penalties while nicking seven Argentinean lineouts. This was a different team to the SA side that looked tentative and edgy against France in their opener.

Initially SA’s tries came from the forwards with hooker Johan Grobbelaar scoring the opening brace to set the tone for what would be a long afternoon for the Pumitas.

Simelane’s yellow allowed Argentina to gain a small foothold in the game when centre Felix Luna barged over.

SA managed the period well though‚ and scored a fine breakaway via good interplay between Willemse and Lombard to settle nerves and keep the Pumitas at arms-length.

Before halftime Willemse and Kings wing Yaw Penxe had secured the bonus point with two further tries.

The Junior Boks scored six tries in the second stanza. No8 Juarno Augustus powered his way over for his fourth try of the tournament almost from the restart.

And the tries kept raining down on Argentina as with Papier‚ Lombard‚ fullback Manie Libbok and replacements Francois de Villiers and Jeanluc Cilliers adding to the scoresheet.

