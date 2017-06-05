Tenacious Crusaders back from the brink

Sport / Rugby

Sydney — The never-say-die Crusaders remained unbeaten with a dramatic after-the-siren drop goal, while defending champions Hurricanes romped to a Super Rugby try-scoring record this weekend.

The Crusaders needed a clutch 45m Mitchell Hunt drop goal three minutes after the full-time siren to snatch a 25-22 victory over title rivals the Highlanders in their last match before the international break.

The seven-time champions have a 10-point lead at the top of the New Zealand conference over the Hurricanes, who forged a 34-12 win over the Western Force in Perth.

The Hurricanes broke the record for most tries in a Super Rugby season with their six in the match taking them to 83, surpassing the 81 scored by SA’s Lions in 2016.

"Wyatt Crockett turned around and said, ‘Do something with it’, and there’ wasn’t anything else I could do," Hunt said, admitting he was surprised the kick went over.

It was the Crusaders’ 14th consecutive victory, breaking their own previous Super Rugby record of 13 set in 2002.

The Highlanders were up 22-19 with four minutes to go after a pair of Waisake Naholo tries early in the second half lifted them from a 19-10 deficit at the turn.

In Hamilton a hat-trick of tries to James Lowe saved the Chiefs as they survived a second-half fightback by the Waratahs to win 46-31.

AFP

