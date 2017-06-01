Augustus was immense in an otherwise forgettable outing by the Junior Boks while Bosch struggled in general play‚ but was flawless off the kicking tee with two conversions and two penalties turned into points.

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack‚ son of former French wing Emile‚ caught the eye with a superb display‚ which included two nerveless second-half drop-goals that gave his side a cushion in the last quarter.

Ntamack profited from a good platform by the forwards and impeccable service and direction from scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud.

The Junior Boks made a fast start‚ playing with a strong wind in the driving rain running into a 10-0 lead after seven minutes.

Augustus scored from a pick-and-go close to the line in the second minute‚ which Bosch converted and then added a penalty to set the Junior Boks on their way.

But when France fullback Romain Buros scored after charging down a lethargic clearance by Kruger at the restart‚ the momentum shifted.

South African wing Wandisile Simelane was sin-binned for tripping‚ and was soon followed to the bin by prop Gerhard Steenekamp for repeated infringements.

With 13 men there was no way SA could hold the French back and it was hooker Florian Dufour who went over for France’s second try to give them a surprise lead at half-time.

Junior Bok coach Chean Roux will have some hard work ahead because it was a performance littered with handling errors and basic mistakes.

The conditions were not easy‚ but France coped better in the circumstances and will rue a chance to finally beat SA at this level in their fifth attempt.

The Junior Bok pack scrummed well and the lineouts were solid in trying elements. Defence close to the fringes was good but out wide the lightweight backline was passive at times‚ allowing France useful inroads.

The Junior Boks next meet hosts Georgia in Tbilisi on Sunday.

