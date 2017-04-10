Sport / Rugby

TRY GLUT

Force edge Kings as axe hovers

10 April 2017 - 06:32 AM Agency Staff
Perth — The Western Force edged the Kings 46-41 for their second win of the season as the two teams most likely to be cut from Super Rugby for 2018 played out a 12-try thriller here on Sunday.

Fullback Malcolm Jaer grabbed a hat-trick as the visitors gave a masterclass in counter-attacking rugby.

The Force always had the edge upfront and a penalty try as well as a late score from loose forward Ben McCalman allowed the hosts to get back in front in the final quarter.

"I’m just happy we won, I would have taken half a point given the circumstances," said Force coach Dave Wessels.

The Force were 15-7 up at halftime, but the Kings stormed back with two tries in three minutes after the restart.

The home side got their noses back in front when their pack crushed the Kings at a 5m scrum for a penalty try and a well-executed catch-and-drive sent McCalman over to put a gloss on the score.

Reuters

