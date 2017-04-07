Prop Lizo Gqoboka has admitted the Bulls players are feeling the pressure after their stuttering start to the Super Rugby campaign.

The Bulls have won just one of five starts in this campaign.

"There is definitely pressure on us as players but pressure is one of those things that makes you grow as a player‚" he said.

"The Bulls have won this competition on a couple of occasions in the past and that in itself brings pressure.

"It is something that I believe will help us to grow as people and players. We have done well in terms of staying positive and working hard‚ despite the fact that results have not been going our way. But we want to change that," Gqoboka said.

This weekend‚ the Bulls are in Tokyo against the Sunwolves‚ the only team they have been able to beat so far and Gqoboka said that they had to eliminate elementary mistakes.