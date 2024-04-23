Sport / Other Sport

Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards

Serb nets the top men’s honour, while Spain’s Aitana Bonmati receives the top award for women

23 April 2024 - 14:04
by Marc Strydom
Novak Djokovic speaks to the media at the Laureus World Sports Award in Madrid, Spain, on Monday night. Picture: CARLOS ALVAREZ/GETTY IMAGES FOR LAUREUS
Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia’s Novak Djokovic captured the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards ceremony on Monday.

There was disappointment for SA’s four nominees — the Springboks (Team of the Year), Siya Kolisi (Comeback of the Year), sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer (Action Sportsperson of the Year) and the Justice Desk Africa (Sports for Good Category) — who all missed out on awards.

Action Sportsperson of the Year Award went to 14-year-old Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew. The Sport for Good Award was taken by the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

Bonmati, who has cemented her place at the top of women’s football by winning Fifa’s The Best, Ballon d’Or and World Cup MVP among other accomplishments, made her way on to the stage for a second time on Monday as the Spanish women’s football team were named Team of the Year, the first female squad to win the award.

The Comeback of the Year Award was won by US gymnast Simone Biles.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady handed Djokovic his fifth Laureus award after the top-ranked tennis player enjoyed a 2023. The Serb equalled Margaret Court’s historic record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles after winning the US Open last September.

Djokovic contested all four Major finals in 2023, also winning the Australian and French Opens. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has taken LaLiga by storm in his first season with Real Madrid, was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year, the first footballer to win this award.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.

List of winners

  • World Sportswoman of the Year: Aitana Bonmati
  • World Sportsman of the Year: Novak Djokovic
  • World Team of the Year: Spain Women’s Football Team
  • World Breakthrough of the Year: Jude Bellingham
  • World Comeback of the Year: Simone Biles
  • World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Diede de Groot
  • World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Arisa Trew
  • Laureus Sport for Good: Rafa Nadal Foundation

With Reuters

