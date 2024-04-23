Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards

Novak Djokovic speaks to the media at the Laureus World Sports Award in Madrid, Spain, on Monday night. Picture: CARLOS ALVAREZ/GETTY IMAGES FOR LAUREUS
Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia’s Novak Djokovic captured the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards ceremony on Monday.
There was disappointment for SA’s four nominees — the Springboks (Team of the Year), Siya Kolisi (Comeback of the Year), sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer (Action Sportsperson of the Year) and the Justice Desk Africa (Sports for Good Category) — who all missed out on awards.
Action Sportsperson of the Year Award went to 14-year-old Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew. The Sport for Good Award was taken by the Rafa Nadal Foundation.
Bonmati, who has cemented her place at the top of women’s football by winning Fifa’s The Best, Ballon d’Or and World Cup MVP among other accomplishments, made her way on to the stage for a second time on Monday as the Spanish women’s football team were named Team of the Year, the first female squad to win the award.
The Comeback of the Year Award was won by US gymnast Simone Biles.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady handed Djokovic his fifth Laureus award after the top-ranked tennis player enjoyed a 2023. The Serb equalled Margaret Court’s historic record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles after winning the US Open last September.
Djokovic contested all four Major finals in 2023, also winning the Australian and French Opens. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has taken LaLiga by storm in his first season with Real Madrid, was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year, the first footballer to win this award.
The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.
List of winners
World Sportswoman of the Year:Aitana Bonmati
World Sportsman of the Year:Novak Djokovic
World Team of the Year:Spain Women’s Football Team
World Breakthrough of the Year:Jude Bellingham
World Comeback of the Year:Simone Biles
World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability:Diede de Groot
List of winners
