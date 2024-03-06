Chance for local golfers to qualify for The Open

Robin Williams of SA in action at the Jonsson Workwear Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg, on March 6 2024. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
This week’s Jonsson Workwear Open at Glendower Golf Club has taken on even greater significance with the announcement by The R&A of its exemption categories for The Open at Royal Troon in July.
A new exemption will offer players competing on the Sunshine Tour, Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia the opportunity to qualify through the International Federation ranking list.
The leading five golfers on the International Federation ranking list as of the closing date of entries will be awarded places in the 152nd Open. This would include the winner of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit who has met the qualification criteria of tournaments played on the Sunshine Tour and who is also currently not exempt for The Open.
The Jonsson Workwear Open is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour and is the final such co-sanctioned tournament of the current Sunshine Tour season, and therefore another vital opportunity for this week’s field to try to secure a place in The Open.
The Joburg Open offers another opportunity as part of the official qualifying series for The Open. The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour alliance provides another pathway to The Open through the top 30 on the final Race to Dubai ranking for 2023.
The added exemption category announced this week is another major endorsement of the opportunities that exist on the Sunshine Tour through events such as the Jonsson Workwear Open.
“You see so many players on the Sunshine Tour getting onto the main DP World Tour and going on to do really well. The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour alliance is a great pathway for the Sunshine Tour professionals,” English professional Jordan Smith said.
“It’s massive,” said SA’s Robin Williams, who has been challenging for a maiden DP World Tour title in these co-sanctioned tournaments.
