ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Google Maps upgrade guides wheelchair users
Google Maps and Search will also now give businesses the option to identify themselves as disabled-owned, to make it easier for customers to find and support them
22 October 2023 - 07:47
Google Maps has always been about getting people from A to B in their cars. This makes a slew of updates to its features all the more startling. The big focus of its upgrade is not on cars, but on wheelchairs.
That will be most visible in an option, on request, to be given stair-free walking routes. That translates into wheelchair-accessible routes, which will also be a boon for anyone dragging luggage or pushing strollers...
