Strydom could reward his fans with win on Inventrix at Vaal

Inventrix ran a creditable third at Turffontein in her most recent appearance

02 October 2023 - 15:03
by DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Piere Strydom was moved by his reception from racegoers and fellow riders after riding a winner at Fairview on Friday. Now the 57-year-old has a busy afternoon ahead of him at the Vaal on Tuesday.

Strydom has five booked mounts on the eight-race programme, and the pick could be trainer Fanie Bronkhorst's filly, Inventrix, in the final leg of the Pick 6.

A daughter of What A Winter bred at the storm-lashed Hemel n Aarde Stud, Inventrix ran a creditable third at Turffontein in her most recent appearance, and should go close from a favourable draw.

Title-chasing Muzi Yeni won’t have enjoyed Richard Fourie’s five-timer at Greyville on Sunday, but he’s reunited with Meet The Captain and Steve Moffatt’s mare may emerge as the main danger to Inventrix.

Strydom has been called up to partner Weiho Marwing’s talented stayer, Arumugam, in the fifth race over 2,400m. It’s the first time he has partnered the five-year-old who turned in a top performance in the Gold Cup in July finishing second behind Future Pearl.

That means that, with a merit-rating of 102, Arumugam has an obvious chance to notch his fifth career win. The only worry is that he hasn’t been seen in action since his run at Greyville.

This could open the door for Fabian Habib’s stayer, Zeus, who has the benefit of a recent run. Gavin Lerena rode the five-year-old to victory at Turffontein in August and retains the ride.

Habib also saddles Twin Turbo and Muzi Yeni’s mount rates an each-way chance if producing his best form.

Lerena could start the meeting on a high note as his first race mount, Babylon, finished second in his last two outings. However, the three-year-old faces a tough rival in Kinshin Sha, who has also been knocking on the door for his first win.

Muzi Yeni is booked for six rides at the Free State track. His best mount could be Easy On Me, who is certain to start favourite in the fourth race. The daughter of Duke Of Marmalade, bred at Narrow Creek Stud, ran second on debut which will have pleased trainer Roy Magner.

The surprise is that Easy On Me started at 66-1 that day and — as the stable likes a punt — the filly may have caught them by surprise.

Varsfontein Stud always come up with good names for their horses. Right Turn On Red, by Gimmethegreenlight out of Guiding Light, may emerge as the main threat to Easy On Me.

• Ace Impact’s emphatic win in Sunday’s Prix de L'Arc De Triomphe in Paris is rated by pundits as the best performance in the race since the first of Enable’ Arcs in 2017.

The unbeaten colt travelled smoothly in the rear of the field before delivering a sustained challenge to beat King George second, Westover.

“We always say they’re the best when a new horse comes along, but he has the highest acceleration I’ve seen,” commented winning trainer,
Jean-Claude Rouget.

Trainer Ralph Beckett was delighted with the performance of the runner-up, Westover. “I’m enormously proud. He’s danced every dance all year,” he said.

Selections

1st race: (2) Kinshin Sha (3) Babylon (7) Statesman (1) King Harry

2nd race: No selection

3rd race: (1) Trip To States (2) Royal Edition (3) Breath Of Magic (4) AnAmericaninVenice

4th race: (6) Easy On Me (7) Right Turn On Red (1) Lorna Lilly (3) Life Lesson

5th race: (3) Zeus (1) Arumugam (5) Twin Turbo (4) Top Sail

6th race: (4) Cliff Hanger (3) Rose For Trippi (1) Aussenkehr (7) On Cue

7th race: (3) Coming In Hot (4) Meteoric (2) Here With Me (6) Dark Tide

8th race: (3) Inventrix (6) Meet The Captain (2) Stormy Choice (7) Twice As Wild

