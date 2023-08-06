Australia down England to win Netball World Cup

Sophie Garbin of Australia and Funmi Fadoju of England during the final match of the Netball World Cup 2023, at Cape Town International Convention Centre, August 6 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Australia dominated England in three quarters for a deserved 61-45 win and be crowned Netball World Cup champions at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.
It is the twelfth World Cup victory for the gutsy Australian Diamonds. It will be even sweeter for them because they have dethroned long-standing rivals New Zealand who finished fourth.
It was a special occasion for legendary wing defender Ash Brazil as this was her swansong in the yellow colours of Australia. She is ending what has been a stellar career.
It is heartbreak for the England, who beat New Zealand 46-40 in the semis for their first appearance in the final, as they came agonisingly close to what could have been their first World Cup success.
The first quarter was a tight affair, ending with the teams tied on 13-13, but after halftime the Australian Diamonds upped their tempo to take a four-point lead.
At the match progressed, the Aussies continued to assert themselves and it was no surprise that by the end of the third quarter they led by a sizeable 10 goals.
Sophie Garbin of Australia during the Netball World Cup 2023 final match between England and Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, August 6 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
With goal shooter Sophie Garbin in inspired form in the goal circle, the Diamonds took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final quarter as the match ended with a lead of 16 goals.
In the semifinal earlier in the day, the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica shone brightly as they beat dethroned New Zealand 52-45 during their exciting bronze medal match.
Jamaica, who lost to Australia in the semifinal, dominated the Silver Ferns as they won three of the four quarters to end their competition as the world’s third-best team.
After their loss, New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said they would take it on the chin.
“We will lick our wounds [and] take accountability for where we are.
“There are about six teams who are vying for the top spot and we know that we are not number one, two or three at the moment.
“We know that other teams are [nipping] at our heels and for netball that can only be a good thing because you can’t just have New Zealand and Australia vying for things.”
Earlier in the day, SA suffered an embarrassing 49-47 defeat to Uganda in their fifth/sixth place match as the hosts ended the tournament with a whimper.
