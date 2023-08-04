Sport / Soccer

WATCH: Banyana Banyana and Proteas

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele

04 August 2023
Players celebrates during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup match between South Africa and Italy on the 02 August 2023 in Wellington Regional Stadium. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
SA’s remarkable week unfolds with sporting triumphs - Banyana Banyana’s groundbreaking win against Italy in the Soccer World Cup and an intense draw for Spar Proteas in netball against New Zealand.

Sunday Times sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele spoke to Business Day TV about the teams’ journey ahead.

